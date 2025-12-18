HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Court releases Dileep's passport after acquittal in actress assault case

Thu, 18 December 2025
A court in Kochi on Thursday ordered the release of actor Dileep's passport following his acquittal in the 2017 actress assault case.

Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court Judge Honey M Varghese passed the order on a petition filed by Dileep seeking the release of his passport after his acquittal.

When the petition was filed on December 13, the Special Public Prosecutor had objected to the plea, stating that the prosecution intended to file an appeal against the acquittal. 

However, when the petition came up for consideration on Thursday, the prosecution raised no objection.

In view of this, the court ordered the release of the passport.

Dileep had surrendered his passport in 2017 following his arrest in the case, as a condition for bail. During the trial, the court had permitted him to travel abroad for business purposes and film promotions.

Earlier, the court had acquitted four accused, including Dileep, while sentencing six persons directly involved in the crime to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. -- PTI 

