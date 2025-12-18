HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cyclist crosses Manipur's Kangpokpi in security convoy amid Kuki 'warning'

Thu, 18 December 2025
17:11
Transgender social activist Malem Thongam, who embarked on an over 2,300-km cycling expedition from New Delhi to Manipur to spread the message of peace, on Thursday safely crossed the Kangpokpi district in a security convoy amid a "warning" from a Kuki outfit. 

Malem Thongam, who belongs to the Meitei community, embarked on her 'Cycling for Manipur Peace' expedition from the Qutub Minar in Delhi on October 2. 

They reached the Naga-dominated Senapati district on Wednesday after pedalling through various states and was scheduled to cycle through the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi on Friday before ending the expedition in Imphal. 

"However, I left the Senapati district headquarters on Thursday early morning, and now I have reached Sekmai in Imphal West district. I will be reaching Imphal on Friday," Thongam said. 

Sekmai town is about 22 km away from the state capital. 

The activist said they did not cycle through the district due to security issues and travelled in a special security convoy of central forces. 

The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), an influential Kuki outfit, had urged the authorities to stop the expedition immediately. 

It said if any untoward incidents happen when the activist crosses Kangpokpi district, "COTU and Kuki Zo people of the district will not be responsible, but rather the authority concerned will bear the full responsibility". -- PTI

