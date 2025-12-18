Cong must sack Prithviraj Chavan for insulting Army: BJP on Op Sindoor remarks

18:24

Maharashtra ex-chief minister Prithviraj Chavan/File image





The BJP also demanded the expulsion of Chavan from the Congress.





On Tuesday, senior Congress leader Chavan stood by his controversial comments that India faced a total defeat in aerial fight with Pakistan on the first day of Operation Sindoor on May 7.





Despite facing flak, the former Union minister refused to apologise for his remarks on the Indian military operation targeting terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.





Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, the party's national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam lashed out at Chavan, terming his remarks anti-national.





He also slammed the Congress for maintaining silence on Chavan's remarks and alleged that it shows the mindset of the party.





We appeal to Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi that they apologise to the country for Chavan's remarks and expel him from the party, Islam said. -- PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party JP on Thursday termed former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan's remarks on Operation Sindoor anti-national, and demanded that the Congress leadership apologise on behalf of the party leader for insulting the Indian Army.