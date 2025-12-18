ICG nabs 2 Bangladeshi fishing boats, crew members for illegal fishing

16:50

Coast Guard personnel with arrested Bangladeshi nationals and boats./Courtesy Indian Coast Guard on X





The presence of active fishing gear and approximately 500 kilograms of fish catch "clearly indicated ongoing fishing operations inside Indian waters," the ICG said.





Over the last three months, the ICG has apprehended eight Bangladeshi fishing boats with 170 crew members for similar violations, they said.





ICG Ship 'Anmol', while undertaking routine surveillance operations in the northern Bay of Bengal on December 16, "apprehended two Bangladeshi fishing boats (BFBs) along with 35 crew members for engaging in illegal fishing activities inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)," it said.





The arrests were made for "violation" of the Maritime Zones of India (MZI) (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981, it said in a statement.





The apprehended boats and crew were taken into custody by the ICG and subsequently handed over to the Marine Police, Frazerganj, on December 17 for further legal proceedings in accordance with applicable laws, the officials said. -- PTI

