NIA nabs another key accused in Delhi car blast, 9th arrest so far

The ninth person to be arrested in the case has been identified as Yasir Ahmad Dar, who is a resident of Shopian in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.





He was nabbed by NIA from New Delhi. NIA investigations have revealed Yasir's active role in the conspiracy behind the car bomb blast that rocked the national capital on November 10.





An active participant in the conspiracy, he had sworn allegiance and taken an oath to carry out self-sacrificial operations.





Investigations by the anti-terror agency have further shown that Yasir was in close contact with the other accused persons in the case, including Umar Un Nabi (the deceased perpetrator of the bombing) as well as Mufti Irfan, the NIA said. -- ANI

