Leopard mauls five-year-old girl to death in Anantnag

Thu, 18 December 2025
18:46
A five-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Srigufwara area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district on Wednesday night, they said.

The big cat attacked the girl outside her home and dragged her into the nearby bushes. 

Her body was found after the police and rescue teams launched a search.

The incident has triggered panic in the area, the officials said.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti visited the victim's family and offered her condolences.

Mufti, who unsuccessfully contested the Srigufwara-Bijbehara seat in last year's assembly elections, called it a grave reminder of the growing human-animal conflict in the region. -- PTI

