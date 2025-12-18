HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BSE Sensex top losers today

Thu, 18 December 2025
18:11
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday amid a muted trend in global markets and uncertainty over a trade deal with the US. 

Falling for the fourth day, the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 77.84 points or 0.09 percent to settle at 84,481.81 in a volatile session. 

During the day, it moved between a high of 84,780.19 and a low of 84,238.43, gyrating 541.76 points. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended flat, skidding 3 points or 0.01 percent to 25,815.55. 

After a muted start, the Nifty attempted a recovery during the first half but failed to sustain higher levels later in the day. 

Losses in energy, auto and pharma shares dragged indices down, while gains in IT shares helped trim losses. 

Select buying in financials and metals also aided recovery in the pre-close session. 

Among Sensex firms, Sun Pharma declined the most by 2.74 percent. 

Tata Steel fell by 1.26 percent, Power Grid by 1.15 percent and Asian Paints by 0.89 percent. 

HDFC Bank, L&T, NTPC and Bharti Airtel were also among the laggards.

