HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Elgar case: HC permits accused Gautam Navlakha to shift to hometown Delhi

Wed, 17 December 2025
Share:
14:21
image
The Bombay high court on Wednesday permitted human rights activist Gautam Navlakha, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to shift to his house in Delhi, but said he will have to appear before the special NIA court here for the trial hearings as and when required.
 
A bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Shyam Chandak said Navlakha shall appear every Saturday before the local police station in Delhi to mark his presence, surrender his passport and not leave Delhi without prior permission from the special court.
 
"The applicant (Navlakha) will appear before the special court when the charges are framed and then he shall attend every date as required or directed by the special court until and unless he is exempted by the court," the HC said.
 
Navlakha's counsel, Yug Chaudhary, sought relaxation of the condition to appear before the local police station once every week to once every month, submitting to the court that as of now he appears only once a month.
 
The bench, however, refused, saying Navlakha was entitled to his liberty, but he was not a free man yet.
 
On Tuesday, the court orally remarked that Navlakha was not a "flight risk" as there have not been any instances where he tried to escape.
 
The HC granted bail to Navlakha in the case in 2023, but a condition was imposed on him that he shall not leave Mumbai without prior permission from the trial court.
 
This year, he filed an application before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court seeking permission to stay in Delhi, as it is his hometown.
 
The court, however, refused the plea, following which he moved the HC.
 
In his plea, Navlakha said the trial in the case was not likely to commence soon and that he cannot afford to live in Mumbai anymore. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Insult to India': BJP on Hyd man's involvement in Oz shooting
LIVE! 'Insult to India': BJP on Hyd man's involvement in Oz shooting

'Why Will I Apologise?': Chavan Defiant
'Why Will I Apologise?': Chavan Defiant

Why will I apologise? It is out of the question. The Constitution gives me the right to ask questions.

'Will teach lesson': Kharge demands Modi, Shah's resignation
'Will teach lesson': Kharge demands Modi, Shah's resignation

The opposition party also vowed to expose the "vendetta politics" against its leadership, asserting that the Congress cadre is agitated and is going to show its strength against the "misuse of agencies."

'TCS Hiring 2 Bus Loads Of Kids Won't Happen'
'TCS Hiring 2 Bus Loads Of Kids Won't Happen'

'4 lakh to 5 lakh people graduating in computer science getting jobs in software companies will not happen.'

Before Kalam, BJP floated Vajpayee's name for Prez: Book
Before Kalam, BJP floated Vajpayee's name for Prez: Book

A new book reveals that Atal Bihari Vajpayee rejected an offer to become President of India, a move that would have made Lal Krishna Advani Prime Minister. Vajpayee believed that a sitting PM becoming President would set a bad precedent...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO