Slain Aussie shooter renewed Indian passport from Sydney in 2022

Akram (50) brought his European origin wife to the city in 2001 for a 'nikah' ceremony and later his son Naveed, another suspect in the shooting, to introduce him to his parents, they said.





The 24-year-old Naveed visited Hyderabad twice. First in 2004 and again in 2016, they added.





"Akram, who migrated to Australia in 1998, had limited contact with his family here. He carried an Indian passport, which he renewed in 2022 from Sydney," the sources said.





They said Akram had applied for Australian citizenship, but it was getting delayed for some reason.





"He always wanted to get Australian citizenship and settle down there. But somehow his citizenship was not getting cleared," they said.





The Telangana police had said Akram visited India after migrating to Australia, primarily for family-related reasons such as property matters and to meet his elderly parents.





Between 2001 and 2022, he visited India on six occasions and the last time he visited was in 2022, the sources said. -- PTI

