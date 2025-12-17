HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Slain Aussie shooter renewed Indian passport from Sydney in 2022

Wed, 17 December 2025
Share:
22:15
image
Sajid Akram, the slain suspect in the recent mass shooting at Bondi beach in Australia, a native of Hyderabad, renewed his Indian passport in 2022 from Sydney, Telangana Intelligence sources said on Wednesday. 

Akram (50) brought his European origin wife to the city in 2001 for a 'nikah' ceremony and later his son Naveed, another suspect in the shooting, to introduce him to his parents, they said. 

The 24-year-old Naveed visited Hyderabad twice. First in 2004 and again in 2016, they added. 

"Akram, who migrated to Australia in 1998, had limited contact with his family here. He carried an Indian passport, which he renewed in 2022 from Sydney," the sources said. 

They said Akram had applied for Australian citizenship, but it was getting delayed for some reason. 

"He always wanted to get Australian citizenship and settle down there. But somehow his citizenship was not getting cleared," they said. 

The Telangana police had said Akram visited India after migrating to Australia, primarily for family-related reasons such as property matters and to meet his elderly parents. 

Between 2001 and 2022, he visited India on six occasions and the last time he visited was in 2022, the sources said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Slain Aussie shooter renewed Indian passport in 2022
LIVE! Slain Aussie shooter renewed Indian passport in 2022

Convicted Maha minister moves HC as arrest warrant looms
Convicted Maha minister moves HC as arrest warrant looms

Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate challenges his conviction in a 1995 cheating and forgery case, facing potential loss of his cabinet post and assembly seat.

Nightclub fire: Luthra brothers sent to 5-day police custody
Nightclub fire: Luthra brothers sent to 5-day police custody

A team of the Goa Police, along with the Luthra brothers, landed at the Manohar International Airport, Mopa, in North Goa at 10.45 am.

B'desh envoy summoned over security threat to Indian mission
B'desh envoy summoned over security threat to Indian mission

India summoned the Bangladesh envoy to express strong concerns over extremist elements planning to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.

Navy gets new anti-submarine helicopter squadron
Navy gets new anti-submarine helicopter squadron

The Indian Navy commissioned its second squadron of MH-60R (Romeo) anti-submarine helicopters, INAS 335 'Ospreys', at INS Hansa naval base. The commissioning ceremony was attended by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, who...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO