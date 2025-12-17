Ajit Pawar to decide if NCP will contest BMC polls alone or with Mahayuti: MLA

22:57





The NCP is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti, which also consists of the BJP and Shiv Sena.





However, the BJP has made it clear it will not ally with the NCP for polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as long as its leader and former state minister Nawab Malik remains head of the outfit's election management committee for city polls.





Sana Malik, daughter of NCP leader Nawab Malik, told reporters her party has two options -- going it alone in BMC polls or forging an alliance with Mahayuti partners (BJP and Shiv Sena).





The NCP is ready to contest polls to the 227-member BMC independently, but the final decision on the issue will be taken by Ajit Pawar, she insisted.





"The Mahayuti allies haven't contacted us directly, but we have got to know about their opposition to my father Nawab Malik's involvement in election management for Mumbai," she said.





The MLA maintained that though her father heads the NCP election management committee for Mumbai polls, there are other leaders in the party who also take political decisions.





"The election committee was set up to study the party's position in Mumbai in the last nine years," she said. -- PTI

