Protesters march towards Indian mission in Dhaka

20:20

File image





The protesters, marching under the banner of "July Oikya" (July Unity), were chanting anti-India slogans and raising several demands, including the extradition of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and others who fled the country during and after the July uprising last year.





"On Wednesday afternoon, police intercepted the procession, which started from the Rampura Bridge, in front of Hossain Market in North Badda, where the diplomatic mission is located," a police spokesman said.





Vehicular traffic, however, on the main thoroughfare along the diplomatic enclave housing most foreign embassies remained suspended for hours, he said.





According to local media reports, as the protest marchers proceeded, police erected a barricade.





They broke through the barrier but faced another stronger blockade where the protesters started chanting slogans against India and demanding the extradition of Hasina.





"We are not frightened and we will not attack the Indian high commission... But if anyone tries to maintain hegemonic control over Bangladesh, they will not be spared," a protester was quoted as saying by the private UNB news agency. -- PTI

