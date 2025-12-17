HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Driver zooms Lamborghini at 252 kmph on Bandra-Worli Sea Link; car seized

Wed, 17 December 2025
Share:
21:26
File image of Bandra-Worli Sea Link
File image of Bandra-Worli Sea Link
The Mumbai police seized a Lamborghini car after its driver was found running it at a breakneck speed of 252 kilometres per hour on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the city, officials said on Wednesday. 

The incident took place on December 12 and a case has been registered against the car driver, who is yet to be identified, after a video showing the reckless act surfaced, they said. 

"The video, shot inside the luxury sports car, shows its speedometer touching the speed of 252 kmph, while it was going towards the south end of the sea link overtaking other vehicles," an official said. 

The police officials then examined the CCTV footage in the area and found that the same car had violated the speed limit multiple times and several challans had been issued against it, he said. 

As the speed limit for cars on the sea link is 80 kmph, the driver of this sports car violated the speed limit and traffic norms, the police said. 

A case was registered against the car driver for rash and negligent driving on public roads under section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of Motor Vehicles Act at Worli police station in central Mumbai, they said, adding that the vehicle was seized. 

Further investigation into the case is underway, they said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Slain Aussie shooter renewed Indian passport in 2022
LIVE! Slain Aussie shooter renewed Indian passport in 2022

Convicted Maha minister moves HC as arrest warrant looms
Convicted Maha minister moves HC as arrest warrant looms

Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate challenges his conviction in a 1995 cheating and forgery case, facing potential loss of his cabinet post and assembly seat.

Nightclub fire: Luthra brothers sent to 5-day police custody
Nightclub fire: Luthra brothers sent to 5-day police custody

A team of the Goa Police, along with the Luthra brothers, landed at the Manohar International Airport, Mopa, in North Goa at 10.45 am.

B'desh envoy summoned over security threat to Indian mission
B'desh envoy summoned over security threat to Indian mission

India summoned the Bangladesh envoy to express strong concerns over extremist elements planning to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.

Navy gets new anti-submarine helicopter squadron
Navy gets new anti-submarine helicopter squadron

The Indian Navy commissioned its second squadron of MH-60R (Romeo) anti-submarine helicopters, INAS 335 'Ospreys', at INS Hansa naval base. The commissioning ceremony was attended by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, who...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO