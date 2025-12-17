HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Economists Gita Gopinath, Sanjeev Sanyal appear before Par panel on simultaneous polls

Wed, 17 December 2025
22:30
Professor of Economics at Harvard University Gita Gopinath/Charles Platiau/ Reuters
Two top economists on Wednesday appeared before a parliamentary panel examining the Bills on simultaneous elections and submitted their views on economic aspects and the manner in which tackle it. 

Professor of Economics at Harvard University Gita Gopinath, who was previously IMF First Deputy Managing Director; and member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council, Sanjeev Sanyal, gave their presentations before the members of the Joint Committee of Parliament examining the Bills on simultaneous elections. 

Chairman of the committee, P P Chaudhary, said both the economists gave valuable suggestions on the economic aspects of holding simultaneous polls. 

"The members sought clarifications which both the renowned economists replied with clarity," he said. 

Chaudhary said if simultaneous elections are conducted in the country, there will be a saving of Rs 5 to Rs 7 lakh crore and it will help the GDP grow 1.6 percent. 

Holding of separate elections for Parliament, assemblies and local bodies always disrupts student's education and delays the implementation of welfare schemes, he said. 

Sources said Gopinath supported the idea of holding simultaneous elections but raised logistical issues as no country has been successfully implementing such an exercise so far. --  PTI

