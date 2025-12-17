HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
5 shooters linked to Bishnoi syndicate in Parry murder case nabbed in Delhi

Wed, 17 December 2025
20:14
The Delhi police on Wednesday arrested five alleged shooters linked to the Aarzoo-Anmol Bishnoi-Harry Boxer syndicate for their role in the murder of former Lawrence Bishnoi aide Inderpreet Singh alias Parry in Chandigarh earlier this month, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Piyush Piplani (28), Ankush Solanki (23), Kunwarbir (30), Lovepreet Singh (26) and Santokh alias Kapil Khatri (29). They are allegedly involved in a series of high-profile crimes, including their rival gangster Parry's killing on December 1.

The arrests were made in two separate operations by the Delhi Police Special Cell, Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Kushwah said.

Parry was shot dead in Sector 26 shortly after he stepped out of a club. 

He was sitting inside his SUV when gunmen opened fire at close range and fled. 

Parry was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.                 

Piplani was the lead shooter in Parry's murder and was also involved in the killing of national-level kabaddi player Sonu Nolta in Panchkula earlier this year. 

Solanki was another shooter in both cases, the additional CP (special cell) said, adding that a non-bailable warrant had been issued against him earlier.

Kunwarbir allegedly drove the tail and getaway vehicle used during the Parry killing. 

Santokh alias Kapil Khatri was wanted in the murder of Amritsar-based bar and restaurant owner Ashu Mahajan in September this year, while Lovepreet Singh, recently released on bail in another case, had joined the syndicate to carry out further crimes, the officer said. -- PTI 

