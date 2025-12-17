HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Special military train ferries tanks, artillery guns to Kashmir

Wed, 17 December 2025
20:44
A military special train loaded with military vehicles, tanks, and heavy equipment on way to Kashmir crosses the Chenab Bridge, on Tuesday./@adgpi X/ANI Photo
A military special train loaded with military vehicles, tanks, and heavy equipment on way to Kashmir crosses the Chenab Bridge, on Tuesday./@adgpi X/ANI Photo
The Indian Army achieved a major logistics milestone with the induction of tanks and artillery guns into the Kashmir valley by a special military train, demonstrating enhanced mobility and logistical capability to the northernmost tip of the nation. 

The Northern Railway has so far supplied container-based wagons to ferry apples from Kashmir, as well as vehicles and cement, marking another initiative to support trade and industry in the valley. 

The Indian Army achieved a major logistics milestone on December 16, 2025, with the induction of tanks and artillery guns into the Kashmir Valley by a special military train, the ADGPI announced on X. 

It said that as part of the validation exercise, tanks, artillery guns and dozers were successfully moved from the Jammu region to Anantnag in Kashmir, demonstrating enhanced mobility and logistical capability. 

"This milestone was achieved in close coordination with @RailMinIndia, underscoring the transformative impact of the UdhampurSrinagarBaramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project in enabling rapid logistics build-up and strengthening operational readiness along the northern borders," the ADGPI said. -- PTI

