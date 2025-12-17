HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What request did Cameron make to Rajamouli during 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' promotions?

Wed, 17 December 2025
19:20
SS Rajamouli with James Cameron and his wife./File image
SS Rajamouli was happy to be the first person in India to watch Avatar: Fire and Ash as he sat down to discuss the movie with director James Cameron who hopes to visit the Indian director's set when he is filming something fun. 

The two directors, united in their love for creating big theatrical spectacles, discussed magic of movies, pre-release jitters and the challenges for filmmakers in bringing the audiences to theatres in a freewheeling chat. Cameron, known for The Terminator, Aliens and Titanic, thanked the Baahubali and RRR filmmaker for taking time out from a busy shooting schedule to discuss Fire and Ash, which is the third in the Avatar franchise. 

The first Avatar released in 2009 and the second part came out in 2022. 

"You must be very busy with Varanasi now. Well, if I can reciprocate when your new film is coming to the market, please keep me in mind. I love to have a dialogue with other filmmakers. I think we need more of that," Cameron, who joined Rajamouli via a screen from New Zealand, said. 

Rajamouli thanked Cameron for showing him the film before rest of India catches it on December 19. 

"I would like to thank you because you made me the first person, amongst 1.45 bn Indians, to watch Avatar: Fire and Ash". That feels very special," Rajamouli said. 

Cameron, who is a fan of RRR, said he would love to visit the director on his set in India. "May I come to your set sometime and watch you create your magic?" 

Rajamouli replied, "That would be an absolute pleasure, not just for me and my unit, my entire film industry will be thrilled. You are most welcome." 

Cameron said there was nothing he would rather do. -- PTI

