HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi AQI forecast to be 'very poor' or 'severe' for next six days

Wed, 17 December 2025
Share:
21:54
File image
File image
Smog persisted across Delhi on Wednesday, with air quality falling in the 'very poor' category, slightly improving from a day before.

The forecasts, meanwhile, predict the air quality to oscillate between 'very poor' and 'severe' categories in the coming days.

It is likely to remain in either of the two categories over the next six days, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 334 at 4 pm on Wednesday, improving from 354 on Tuesday, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

The pollution levels were significantly worse over the weekend, when AQI readings crossed the 400 mark and fell in the 'severe' category on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Of the 39 active air quality monitoring stations in the city, 29 recorded 'very poor' air quality, while the remaining stations reported 'poor' levels, according to the CPCB's Sameer app. 

ITO recorded the highest AQI at 378, while IGI Airport registered the lowest reading at 258, both falling in the 'poor' category.

Data from the Decision Support System for Air Quality Management showed that transport contributed 16.3 percent to Delhi's pollution on Wednesday, up from 11.95 percent a day earlier.

Industries within Delhi and its peripheral areas accounted for 8 per cent, neighbouring Jhajjar contributed 16.5 percent, while other sources together formed the largest share at 34.3 percent. -- PTI                 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Slain Aussie shooter renewed Indian passport in 2022
LIVE! Slain Aussie shooter renewed Indian passport in 2022

Convicted Maha minister moves HC as arrest warrant looms
Convicted Maha minister moves HC as arrest warrant looms

Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate challenges his conviction in a 1995 cheating and forgery case, facing potential loss of his cabinet post and assembly seat.

Nightclub fire: Luthra brothers sent to 5-day police custody
Nightclub fire: Luthra brothers sent to 5-day police custody

A team of the Goa Police, along with the Luthra brothers, landed at the Manohar International Airport, Mopa, in North Goa at 10.45 am.

B'desh envoy summoned over security threat to Indian mission
B'desh envoy summoned over security threat to Indian mission

India summoned the Bangladesh envoy to express strong concerns over extremist elements planning to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.

Navy gets new anti-submarine helicopter squadron
Navy gets new anti-submarine helicopter squadron

The Indian Navy commissioned its second squadron of MH-60R (Romeo) anti-submarine helicopters, INAS 335 'Ospreys', at INS Hansa naval base. The commissioning ceremony was attended by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, who...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO