Delhi AQI forecast to be 'very poor' or 'severe' for next six days

21:54

The forecasts, meanwhile, predict the air quality to oscillate between 'very poor' and 'severe' categories in the coming days.





It is likely to remain in either of the two categories over the next six days, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.





Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 334 at 4 pm on Wednesday, improving from 354 on Tuesday, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.





The pollution levels were significantly worse over the weekend, when AQI readings crossed the 400 mark and fell in the 'severe' category on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.





Of the 39 active air quality monitoring stations in the city, 29 recorded 'very poor' air quality, while the remaining stations reported 'poor' levels, according to the CPCB's Sameer app.





ITO recorded the highest AQI at 378, while IGI Airport registered the lowest reading at 258, both falling in the 'poor' category.





Data from the Decision Support System for Air Quality Management showed that transport contributed 16.3 percent to Delhi's pollution on Wednesday, up from 11.95 percent a day earlier.





Industries within Delhi and its peripheral areas accounted for 8 per cent, neighbouring Jhajjar contributed 16.5 percent, while other sources together formed the largest share at 34.3 percent. -- PTI

