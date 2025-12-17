HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

MP: Leopard strays into residential colony in Mandsaur; rescued

Wed, 17 December 2025
Share:
20:37
File image
File image
A leopard entered a densely populated area in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur city, prompting forest officials to launch an operation to rescue the big cat, an official said on Wednesday. 

The big cat entered the house of forest department staffer Shiv Sharma in Mayur Colony on Tuesday night. 

It jumped over a wall and sat in the rear side of the house where a cow and a calf were tied. 

After being alerted, a team of forest officials captured the male adult leopard by tranquilising it on Wednesday morning. 

Sharma's wife Asha reported that when she woke up in the morning and opened the back kitchen door, she saw a leopard sitting in a corner, not far from the cow and calf. 

She slammed the door shut and raised an alarm. Amid the commotion, the leopard escaped and hid in an under-construction house. 

Divisional forest officer Sanjay Raikwar said that Dr Akash Valmiki and Dr Sumit Patel of their rescue team at Gandhi Sagar were informed. 

They arrived in Mandsaur and captured the leopard. Officials said the big cat, aged 7-8 years, would be released into the Gandhi Sagar forest. 

Raikwar said the leopard had also been spotted in Mandsaur before. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

4th T20I: Fog stalls play again; 4th inspection at 8:30 pm
4th T20I: Fog stalls play again; 4th inspection at 8:30 pm

LIVE! Protesters march towards Indian mission in Dhaka
LIVE! Protesters march towards Indian mission in Dhaka

Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft till Jan
Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft till Jan

Pakistan has extended its airspace ban for Indian aircraft until January 23, 2026, continuing restrictions imposed after the Pahalgam attack. India has reciprocated with a similar ban.

Woman booked for harassing cop with love proposal
Woman booked for harassing cop with love proposal

A woman in Bengaluru has been booked for allegedly harassing a police inspector with a love proposal and threatening suicide if he refused. The inspector claims she repeatedly contacted him, sent inappropriate messages, and threatened to...

'What if he touched...': UP Min shocker on Nitish hijab act
'What if he touched...': UP Min shocker on Nitish hijab act

Attempting to defuse the controversy, the Nishad Party chief said the comment, made in Hindi and labelled misogynistic and crude, was light-hearted and made casually.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO