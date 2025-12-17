HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

B'desh envoy summoned over security threat to Indian mission

Wed, 17 December 2025
Share:
14:20
image
India on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh envoy Riaz Hamidullah and conveyed its strong concern over certain extremist elements announcing plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.  
   
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said that India "completely rejects the false narrative" sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh.  
 
"It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents," it said shortly after summoning Hamidullah.  
 
The MEA, however, did not elaborate on the incidents.  
 
"We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations," the MEA said.  
 
It said the envoy was apprised of India's strong concerns about the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh.  
 
"His attention was drawn, in particular, to the activities of some extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission in Dhaka," it said.  
 
The MEA said New Delhi is in favour of peace and stability in Bangladesh.  
 
"India has close and friendly relations with the people of Bangladesh rooted in the liberation struggle, and strengthened through various developmental and people-to-people initiatives," it said.  
 
"We are in favour of peace and stability in Bangladesh and have consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and credible elections, conducted in a peaceful atmosphere," it added. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Insult to India': BJP on Hyd man's involvement in Oz shooting
LIVE! 'Insult to India': BJP on Hyd man's involvement in Oz shooting

'Why Will I Apologise?': Chavan Defiant
'Why Will I Apologise?': Chavan Defiant

Why will I apologise? It is out of the question. The Constitution gives me the right to ask questions.

'Will teach lesson': Kharge demands Modi, Shah's resignation
'Will teach lesson': Kharge demands Modi, Shah's resignation

The opposition party also vowed to expose the "vendetta politics" against its leadership, asserting that the Congress cadre is agitated and is going to show its strength against the "misuse of agencies."

'TCS Hiring 2 Bus Loads Of Kids Won't Happen'
'TCS Hiring 2 Bus Loads Of Kids Won't Happen'

'4 lakh to 5 lakh people graduating in computer science getting jobs in software companies will not happen.'

Before Kalam, BJP floated Vajpayee's name for Prez: Book
Before Kalam, BJP floated Vajpayee's name for Prez: Book

A new book reveals that Atal Bihari Vajpayee rejected an offer to become President of India, a move that would have made Lal Krishna Advani Prime Minister. Vajpayee believed that a sitting PM becoming President would set a bad precedent...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO