Arrest warrant against Maha minister Kokate in cheating case

19:03

Maharashtra sports minister Manikrao Kokate/ANI Photo





The development comes a day after the district court upheld the two-year jail term handed to Kokate by the magistrate's court in February this year.





Earlier on Wednesday, Kokate moved the Bombay high court, challenging his conviction and the two-year jail term in the case.





His lawyer mentioned the plea before a single bench of Justice R N Laddha, seeking an urgent hearing.





The court, however, posted it for hearing on Friday.





The complaint in the cheating and forgery case was lodged by former Maharashtra minister, late TS Dighole.





On Wednesday, Anjali Dighole-Rathod, daughter of late Dighole, filed an application regarding Kokate's arrest in the matter.





The minister was not present for the hearing.





Nashik district and sessions court Judge PM Badar then directed additional chief judicial magistrate Rupali Nadvadia to take action in the case.





Following the direction, the ACJM issued an arrest warrant against the minister.





Nashik police will initiate further action in the matter. -- PTI

