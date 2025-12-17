Rupee recovers 55 paise from record low to close at 90.38 against US dollar

18:35





Analysts said the rupee's recent fall against the US dollar was primarily driven by external factors, not domestic economic weakness, and the high volatility in the forex market is expected to persist amid shifting economic and geopolitical cues.





The lack of progress in the USndia trade negotiations and extended selling by foreign portfolio investors have weighed on the sentiment, while Brent crude oil prices hovering near USD 60 per barrel supported the domestic unit at lower levels.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.05 against the US dollar, then recovered some lost ground to touch an intra-day high of 89.96, registering a 97 paise gain from its previous close.





At the end of trade on Wednesday, the rupee was quoted at 90.38 (provisional), up 55 paise over its last close.





On Tuesday, the rupee tanked below 91 per dollar, hitting a low of 91.14.





It finally settled at an all-time low of 90.93 against the American currency. -- PTI

