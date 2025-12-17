HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Peddler held, cocaine worth over Rs 10 crore seized in Srinagar

Wed, 17 December 2025
18:46
The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered cocaine worth over Rs 10 crore from his rented house in the Gooripora area in Srinagar, officials said.

The arrest was made during the investigation of a case registered in Ganderbal district, and the accused has been identified as Maqsood Hussain Khan, they said.

"During searches conducted at his rented accommodation on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the police recovered two packets of Cocaine-like substance, weighing approximately one kilogram, valued at more than Rs 10 crore in the international illicit drug market," a police spokesman said. -- PTI

