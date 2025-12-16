HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

In special gesture, Jordanian Crown Prince drives Modi

Tue, 16 December 2025
Share:
13:54
image
Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday personally drove Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Jordan Museum here, in a special gesture reflecting the warmth of ties between India and the Arab nation.
   
The Crown Prince is a 42nd-generation direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad.
 
Modi arrived in Jordan's capital Amman on Monday on a two-day visit at the invitation of King Abdullah II. Jordan is the first leg of the Prime Minister's four-day, three-nation tour, which will also take him to Ethiopia and Oman.
 
The Jordan Museum, located in the Ras al-Ein district of Amman, is the country's largest museum and showcases some of its most significant archaeological and historical artefacts.
 
Built in 2014, the museum traces the civilisational journey of the region from prehistoric times to the present day.
 
The museum's collection includes animal bones dating back 1.5 million years and the 9,000-year-old Ain Ghazal lime plaster statues, considered among the world's oldest ever made. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! In special gesture, Jordanian Crown Prince drives Modi
LIVE! In special gesture, Jordanian Crown Prince drives Modi

Over 58L names deleted as EC publishes Bengal's SIR draft list
Over 58L names deleted as EC publishes Bengal's SIR draft list

The Election Commission released the names of deleted voters in West Bengal ahead of the publication of the draft electoral rolls for the upcoming assembly elections.

Relief for Gandhis; ED's National Herald chargesheet rejected
Relief for Gandhis; ED's National Herald chargesheet rejected

The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.

'Most Expensive Indian Player Will Be...'
'Most Expensive Indian Player Will Be...'

Overall, in his IPL career, Ravi Bishnoi has picked up 72 wickets in 77 games at an economy rate of 8.21.

13 dead, 25 injured in Yamuna Expressway pile-up
13 dead, 25 injured in Yamuna Expressway pile-up

A major pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, India, resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries due to dense fog and low visibility.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO