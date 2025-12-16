HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nearly 42 lakh names deleted in Rajasthan draft electoral rolls

Tue, 16 December 2025
18:44
Nearly 42 lakh voter names have been deleted in draft electoral rolls in Rajasthan during Special Intensive Revision (SIR), according to state Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan.

Mahajan said on Tuesday that enumeration forms of 41.85 lakh voters out of 5.46 crore voters could not be collected because they were either dead, had permanently migrated or shifted or were absent during the enumeration phase of the exercise.

Apart from them, he said, around 11 lakh voters will be issued notices seeking their documents.

He said that the highest number of voter deletion is in Jaipur.

The Election Commission had on Monday said draft electoral rolls of three states, including Rajasthan, and two Union Territories will be published on Tuesday as part of the ongoing SIR.  -- PTI

