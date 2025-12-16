HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Goa club fire: Luthra brothers produced in Delhi court

Tue, 16 December 2025
Share:
20:10
image
Luthra brothers, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed in a fire on December 6, were produced in a Delhi court on Tuesday.

The Goa Police produced both the accused in Patiala House Court before Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Twinkle Chawla to seek their transit remand. 

This came after the Luthra brothers landed in India and were arrested by the Goa Police, subsequent to the Thai authorities deporting them to India.

They were also taken to the Safdarjang Hospital for their medical checkup. 

The deportation comes amid an ongoing probe into the deadly blaze, which triggered widespread outrage and led to scrutiny over alleged safety violations and lapses by the nightclub management.

The Luthras, co-owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub located in Arpora in North Goa, left for Phuket in Thailand, shortly after the fire incident.

An Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued against them.

The two were detained by Thai authorities in Phuket on December 11 following the intervention of the Indian mission, which was in close touch with the Thai government in the case.

Several videos circulating online showed the Luthra brothers at the Bangkok airport ahead of their departure.

They were handed over to the Indian authorities on arrival for further legal proceedings in the case.

Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by the Goa Police in connection with the fire.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong asks MPs to be present in LS for next 3 days
LIVE! Cong asks MPs to be present in LS for next 3 days

Bondi beach shooter originally from Hyderabad: Cops
Bondi beach shooter originally from Hyderabad: Cops

Telangana Police confirm that Sajid Akram, a suspect in the Bondi beach shooting in Australia, is originally from Hyderabad. He migrated to Australia 27 years ago.

CSK's Youth Gamble Signals Post-Dhoni Thinking
CSK's Youth Gamble Signals Post-Dhoni Thinking

Spending more than US$3 million (Rs 28.40 crore) and nearly 60 percent of their purse on players, who can proverbially be termed as wet behind the ears, does display a change in mindset.

Kumble's warning to KKR: Don't waste Cameron Green
Kumble's warning to KKR: Don't waste Cameron Green

Kumble felt that Green would be most effective at the top of the order rather than in a finisher's role.

IPL auction: CSK buy Sarfaraz, DC get Shaw for Rs 75 lakh
IPL auction: CSK buy Sarfaraz, DC get Shaw for Rs 75 lakh

Seasoned South African opener Quinton de Kock returned to his old base Mumbai Indians for a base price of Rs 1 crore.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO