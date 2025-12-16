HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SIR in 3 states, 2 UTs: Over 1 crore voters left out

Tue, 16 December 2025
Share:
22:00
image
As many as 12.32 crore electors have found their names in the draft electoral rolls of three states and two Union territories published on Tuesday as part of the ongoing special intensive revision as compared to the 13.36 crore people who were part of the voters' list on October 27.

Election Commission officials said the names in the draft electoral rolls also include new voters who had filled up Form 6 to become part of the electorate.

In West Bengal, out of 7.66 crore electors as on October 27, as many as 7.08 crore were included in the draft electoral rolls, a net difference of 58 lakh. EC officials said the electors who did not return the enumeration forms have been included in the last of ASD -- absent, shifted, dead/duplicate electors. 

Their names have not been deleted and the decision will be taken by respective election registration officers of respective constituency before the final list is published in February next year.

In Rajasthan, out of the 5.48 crore electors, as many as 5.04 crore have made it to the draft rolls and 44 lakh have been included in the ASD category. In Goa, of the 11.85 lakh electors, 10.84 have been included in draft voters' list, while another 1.01 lakh are in ASD category.

In Puducherry, of the 10.21 lakh electors, 9.18 lakh have made it to the draft rolls, a deduction of 1.03 lakh.

The Union territory of Lakshadweep had 58,000 electors as on October 27 and 56,384 have made it to the draft list.

The Election Commission had announced SIR in 12 states and Union territories on October 27 but had revised timelines for various states later. 

Last week, the poll panel had extended the timeline for the SIR in five states and one UT following requests from the CEOs.

The schedules were revised for Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The enumeration period for these six states and Union territory was to end on Thursday last and the draft electoral rolls were to be published on December 16.

The enumeration period for Tamil Nadu and Gujarat has been extended till December 14, where the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 19, the statement said.

For Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the enumeration period has been extended till December 18 and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 23.

The enumeration period for Uttar Pradesh has been extended till December 26 and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 31.

The enumeration period for Goa, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan and West Bengal will end on Thursday and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 16.

The schedule for Kerala was revised earlier.

The enumeration period for the state will end on December 18 and the draft electoral roll will be published on December 23.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Luthra brothers to be brought to Goa by tomorrow
LIVE! Luthra brothers to be brought to Goa by tomorrow

Bondi beach shooter originally from Hyderabad: Cops
Bondi beach shooter originally from Hyderabad: Cops

Telangana Police confirm that Sajid Akram, a suspect in the Bondi beach shooting in Australia, is originally from Hyderabad. He migrated to Australia 27 years ago.

CSK's Youth Gamble Signals Post-Dhoni Thinking
CSK's Youth Gamble Signals Post-Dhoni Thinking

Spending more than US$3 million (Rs 28.40 crore) and nearly 60 percent of their purse on players, who can proverbially be termed as wet behind the ears, does display a change in mindset.

Kumble's warning to KKR: Don't waste Cameron Green
Kumble's warning to KKR: Don't waste Cameron Green

Kumble felt that Green would be most effective at the top of the order rather than in a finisher's role.

IPL auction: CSK buy Sarfaraz, DC get Shaw for Rs 75 lakh
IPL auction: CSK buy Sarfaraz, DC get Shaw for Rs 75 lakh

Seasoned South African opener Quinton de Kock returned to his old base Mumbai Indians for a base price of Rs 1 crore.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO