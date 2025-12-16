HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bondi beach shooting suspect originally from Hyd: Cops

Tue, 16 December 2025
Share:
16:52
image
Sajid Akram, one of the suspects in the recent mass shooting at Bondi beach in Australia, is a native of Hyderabad, the Telangana Police said on Tuesday. 

He migrated to Australia 27 years ago and had limited contact with his family in Hyderabad, the Telangana DGP office said in a statement.

The factors that led to radicalisation of Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram appear to have no connection with India or any local influence in Telangana, it said.

Sajid Akram completed his B.Com in Hyderabad and migrated to Australia in search of employment in November 1998, it said.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Bondi beach shooting suspect originally from Hyd'
LIVE! 'Bondi beach shooting suspect originally from Hyd'

IPL Auction Updates: Delhi buy Auqib Dar for Rs 8.4 crore
IPL Auction Updates: Delhi buy Auqib Dar for Rs 8.4 crore

KKR snap up Cameron Green for a record 25.20 crore!
KKR snap up Cameron Green for a record 25.20 crore!

Green was the third most highest run-getter in IPL 2023.

Bondi beach attack: 3 Indian students among injured
Bondi beach attack: 3 Indian students among injured

The Indian students sustained injuries during the shooting, and their exact condition has not been formally confirmed yet.

'Insult to Bapu': Oppn MPs protest against G RAM G bill
'Insult to Bapu': Oppn MPs protest against G RAM G bill

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticizes the government's proposed bill to replace MGNREGA, arguing it weakens the guaranteed 100 days of employment for the poor and centralizes control over the scheme.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO