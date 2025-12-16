HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi arrives in Ethiopia

Tue, 16 December 2025
18:18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Ethiopia on the second leg of his four-day, three-nation tour.

In his first visit to Ethiopia, the prime minister will address the Joint Session of Parliament and share his thoughts on India's journey as the 'Mother of Democracy' and the value that the India-Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South.

He will also be holding wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali on all aspects of India-Ethiopia bilateral ties.

"As partners in the Global South, the visit will be a reiteration of the shared commitment of the two nations to advance close ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation," a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs had said ahead of his visit.

Modi will also meet the Indian diaspora during the two-day visit.

Modi arrived in Ethiopia from Jordan, and he will visit Oman next on the third leg of this three-nation tour. -- PTI

