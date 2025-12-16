HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Woman throws daughter to death from building in Hyderabad

Tue, 16 December 2025
Share:
16:07
Representative image
Representative image
A 37-year-old woman allegedly threw her eight-year-old daughter to death from the fourth floor of a residential building in Hyderabad following an argument with her family members, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon, resulting in the girl's death, a police official at Malkajgiri police station said.

Based on preliminary investigation, the official said the woman, who works as a private employee, was "mentally disturbed" following arguments with her family members since Sunday night. She took her daughter to the fourth-floor of the building on Monday and threw her.

A murder case was registered, and further investigation is on. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Bondi beach shooting suspect originally from Hyd'
LIVE! 'Bondi beach shooting suspect originally from Hyd'

IPL Auction Updates: Delhi buy Auqib Dar for Rs 8.4 crore
IPL Auction Updates: Delhi buy Auqib Dar for Rs 8.4 crore

KKR snap up Cameron Green for a record 25.20 crore!
KKR snap up Cameron Green for a record 25.20 crore!

Green was the third most highest run-getter in IPL 2023.

Bondi beach attack: 3 Indian students among injured
Bondi beach attack: 3 Indian students among injured

The Indian students sustained injuries during the shooting, and their exact condition has not been formally confirmed yet.

'Insult to Bapu': Oppn MPs protest against G RAM G bill
'Insult to Bapu': Oppn MPs protest against G RAM G bill

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticizes the government's proposed bill to replace MGNREGA, arguing it weakens the guaranteed 100 days of employment for the poor and centralizes control over the scheme.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO