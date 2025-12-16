Delhi environment minister apologises for air pollution, blames AAP govt

17:13

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday apologised for the air pollution crisis in the national capital and acknowledged its impact on children's health.





He asserted that it was the result of the policies pursued by the previous Aam Aadmi Party government.





Addressing a press conference, Sirsa said the current government was making sustained efforts to bring down pollution levels.





"I apologise to the people of Delhi for the rising air pollution. We are working consistently to reduce it day by day," he said, adding that no government can completely control pollution levels within nine to ten months.





Taking a jibe at AAP leaders who staged a protest at Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday over the pollution issue, Sirsa said they had failed to take effective steps to tackle the crisis.





"They did nothing to address the issue and are now protesting over a situation they created. The AQI (air quality index) has remained at similar levels over the last 10 years," Sirsa alleged.





The minister said rising pollution posed a serious risk to children's health but asserted that the present government is taking measures to control it.





He also criticised Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for commenting on the issue now.





"Today, they are talking about wearing masks. Where were they when the AQI was around 380 on this day last year? They were silent because they were in support of the AAP at the time," Sirsa said. -- PTI