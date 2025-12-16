Rupee falls to record low of 91.01 against Dollar

18:22

The rupee fell 23 paise against the greenback to settle at a new all-time low of 91.01 (provisional) on Tuesday, as the government in the Rajya Sabha attributed the sliding value of domestic currency to widening trade deficit and the ongoing developments related to the India-US trade agreement.





During the session, the local unit lost 36 paise from its previous close against the greenback to hit its lowest-ever level of 91.14, but regained some ground later in the day.





Even a weaker greenback and a sharp decline in global crude oil prices could not prevent the slide in the local unit, forex traders said.





The rupee has fallen from 90 a dollar to 91 in the last 10 trading sessions.





The unit has slipped 1 per cent against the greenback in the past five sessions alone. -- PTI