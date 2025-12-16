HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Elderly passenger booked for touching female crew member inappropriately on flight

Tue, 16 December 2025
15:59
image
A case has been registered here against an elderly passenger for allegedly touching a female crew member inappropriately during a flight from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, police said on Tuesday.

After the flight landed here, the cabin crew filed a complaint with the RGI airport police station on December 13 against the passenger, aged about 60. 
 
However, he denied intentional misconduct and claimed that the contact was accidental, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of BNS and a notice was served to the passenger, a police official said.

Further investigation is on, police added. -- PTI

