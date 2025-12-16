HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cong asks MPs to be present in LS for next 3 days

Tue, 16 December 2025
Share:
20:35
image
The Congress on Tuesday issued a whip in Lok Sabha, mandating its MPs to be present in the Lower House for the next three days as key legislations such as the VB-G RAM G and a new bill to overhaul laws governing India's civil nuclear sector are likely to come up for consideration and passage.

The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, which seeks to open the civil nuclear power sector for private participation and overhaul the liability regime, could be taken up for discussion on Wednesday.

The SHANTI Bill, introduced by Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh, seeks to repeal the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010.

A bill that seeks to guarantee rural jobs for 125 days every year and replace the 20-year-old MNREGA was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid strong objections by the opposition to the 'removal' of Mahatma Gandhi's name from it.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while introducing the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, said the government not only believes in Gandhi but also follows his principles.

"The (Narendra) Modi government has done more for rural development than previous governments," he said.

The bill is likely to be taken up for discussion and passage later this week. Opposition members have strongly opposed the proposed legislation at the introduction stage and pressed for sending the bill to a parliamentary panel for greater scrutiny.

The MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi of the Congress, strongly objected to the "removal" of Gandhi's name.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong asks MPs to be present in LS for next 3 days
LIVE! Cong asks MPs to be present in LS for next 3 days

Bondi beach shooter originally from Hyderabad: Cops
Bondi beach shooter originally from Hyderabad: Cops

Telangana Police confirm that Sajid Akram, a suspect in the Bondi beach shooting in Australia, is originally from Hyderabad. He migrated to Australia 27 years ago.

CSK's Youth Gamble Signals Post-Dhoni Thinking
CSK's Youth Gamble Signals Post-Dhoni Thinking

Spending more than US$3 million (Rs 28.40 crore) and nearly 60 percent of their purse on players, who can proverbially be termed as wet behind the ears, does display a change in mindset.

Kumble's warning to KKR: Don't waste Cameron Green
Kumble's warning to KKR: Don't waste Cameron Green

Kumble felt that Green would be most effective at the top of the order rather than in a finisher's role.

IPL auction: CSK buy Sarfaraz, DC get Shaw for Rs 75 lakh
IPL auction: CSK buy Sarfaraz, DC get Shaw for Rs 75 lakh

Seasoned South African opener Quinton de Kock returned to his old base Mumbai Indians for a base price of Rs 1 crore.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO