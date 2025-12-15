HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nitin Nabin vows to take forward father's work

Mon, 15 December 2025
12:35
Newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party national working president Nitin Nabin on Monday termed his elevation as a blessing of the party and thanked its leadership for the trust reposed in him.

Nabin, who is Bihar's PWD minister, pledged to carry forward the work of his late father and former BJP MLA Nabin Kishor Prasad Sinha.

He was talking to reporters on Monday morning after paying floral tributes to a statue of his father at a park in Patna.

"I have always worked on the ideas of my father, who considered the party as his mother and prioritised the nation over everything. I think that is the reason the party has blessed me with this opportunity to continue working with BJP workers," he said.

The BJP leader also visited Patna's Mahavir Mandir to offer prayers.

Nabin was appointed on Sunday as the BJP national working president and is likely to eventually succeed J P Nadda as its national president, signalling a generational shift in the ruling party.

He expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised his leadership.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, development has reached every town and village of the country. At the same time, Bharatiya Janata Party has also expanded its footprint and stands today as the party of the poor," he asserted.

Nabin emphasised that 'no class in India today is left untouched' by the development schemes of the National Democratic Alliance government.

He claimed that PM Narendra Modi has taken the idea of 'Antyodaya' to every nook and corner of the country.

"Antyodaya was pioneered by personalities like Deendayal Upadhyaya and Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and promoted by Atal Bihari Vajpayee," Nabin said, adding that 'now PM Modi has taken it to every village and town of the nation'.

On the question of the party's strategy for the West Bengal elections, he said, "Be it Bengal, Assam or Uttar Pradesh, our party workers are always ready. This is the beauty of Bharatiya Janata Party. Others work during elections, but BJP karyakartas work 24x7."

Nabin, 45, is considered dynamic, ideologically rooted and deeply committed to the organisation, party leaders said.

He also comes from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh background.

A five-time MLA, Nabin represents Bankipur assembly constituency in Bihar and has served twice as a minister in the Bihar government.  -- PTI

