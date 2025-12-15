HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Over 60 flights cancelled at Delhi airport due to fog

Mon, 15 December 2025
Share:
13:29
image
Over 60 flights were cancelled and 5 diverted at Delhi airport on Monday due to poor visibility conditions, according to an official.

Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X shortly after 10 am that flight operations are still impacted due to dense fog.

"Our on-ground officials are working closely with all stakeholders to assist passengers and provide necessary support across Terminals," DIAL said.

The official said as of now, 61 cancellations and 5 diversions have been reported at the airport. Over 250 flights were delayed, he added.

"Low visibility (below minima), due to dense fog, has severely impacted operations at Delhi and other airports across northern India, which is unfortunately beyond our control," IndiGo said in a statement.

As operations are adjusted to prevailing weather conditions, some flights may experience delays, while a few others may be proactively cancelled during the day to prioritise safety and minimise extended waiting at the airport, the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo, however, did not say how many of its flights were cancelled and how many were delayed.

The airline said its teams are 'closely monitoring' the situation and coordinating with Delhi airport.

IndiGo also said it issued advisories to its customers and 'proactively' informing them, to minimise inconvenience. Delhi airport is the country's busiest airport and handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Over 60 flights cancelled at Delhi airport due to fog
LIVE! Over 60 flights cancelled at Delhi airport due to fog

Father-son duo carried out Bondi beach shooting
Father-son duo carried out Bondi beach shooting

At least 16 people, including a child, were killed when two gunmen opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach, in what authorities have declared a terrorist attack targeting the Jewish community, officials said on...

Fog Delays Messi's Arrival for Delhi Leg of GOAT Tour
Fog Delays Messi's Arrival for Delhi Leg of GOAT Tour

Messi is currently at the Mumbai airport and is expected to leave shortly for the final set of engagements, which includes an appearance at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium for a ticketed event.

Govt to replace MGNREGA with new rural employment scheme
Govt to replace MGNREGA with new rural employment scheme

A bill to repeal the MGNREGA and introduce a new rural employment law, the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), has been circulated among Lok Sabha members.

Remembering 1971 In The Skies Of The East
Remembering 1971 In The Skies Of The East

Returning to the Brahmaputra for Vijay Diwas was not just a journey across geography, but across memory of war, service, sacrifice, and the enduring bond between the Indian Air Force and the north east, asserts Air Commodore Nitin Sathe...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO