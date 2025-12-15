HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
SC refuses to hear plea on cancellation of IndiGo flights

Mon, 15 December 2025
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking judicial intervention into the issue of cancellation of hundreds of flights by IndiGo, and asked the petitioner to move the Delhi high court with the grievances. 

The Delhi high court, on December 10, questioned the central government for not taking timely action to check the crisis caused by IndiGo flight cancellations and asked why the situation was allowed to precipitate, with lakhs of passengers stranded and other airlines charging hefty fares.

It was hearing a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to provide support and refunds to passengers affected by the cancellation of hundreds of flights by IndiGo.

On Monday, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pamcholi took note of the submissions of petitioner Narendra Mishra that the plea needed a hearing at the top court and said the high court is already seized of another similar PIL.

The bench asked Mishra to approach the high court and granted him the liberty to come again if grievances are not addressed.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for IndiGo, said the DGCA has appointed an expert committee to look into flight cancellations and consequent problems faced by the flyers.

"It is pointed out that a petition is pending before the Delhi high court. It is stated that the DGCA has formed an expert committee dated December 5.

"All the issues raised herein are pending before the Delhi high court. The petitioner is permitted to join proceedings before the Delhi high court.

"And we request the Delhi high court to allow him to intervene in the high court and raise all contentions therein. If all grievances are not redressed then nothing stops him or any other public spirited individual to approach this court," the bench said.

Mishra said the passengers are suffering as the flights are getting cancelled. 

"It is a grave concern for the public 'but the high court is looking into it. It (the high court) is also a constitutional court. If your grievances are not redressed then you can come here," the CJI said at the outset.

Earlier, the bench refused to accord urgent hearing to the plea seeking judicial intervention in the matter. It said the Centre has taken note of the situation and has taken steps to address it.

IndiGo has been facing heat from both the government and the passengers for cancelling hundreds of flights, citing regulatory changes in the pilots' flight duty and regulations norms.

The disruptions have left lakhs of passengers stranded at airports across the country. -- PTI

