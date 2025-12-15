HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Teen killed in knife attack by classmate at Pune coaching centre

Mon, 15 December 2025
13:31
A 16-year-old boy was killed after a classmate allegedly attacked him with a knife inside a classroom at a coaching centre in Pune district on Monday, police said.

The attack was apparently the fallout of a previous dispute between the two boys, who were studying in Class 10, they said.

The incident took place at a private coaching centre in Rajgurunagar, according to the police.

"A boy, who was carrying a knife, suddenly attacked a classmate inside a classroom at the coaching centre on Monday morning. The injured boy was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. A process is on to detain the accused boy," an official from Khed police station said.

A primary investigation suggested there was some dispute between the two boys, he said.

"We are probing the exact reason behind the attack," the official said.  -- PTI

