Govt likely to bring bill to repeal MGNREGA

Mon, 15 December 2025
09:52
A bill to repeal the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and bring a new law for rural employment -- Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) -- has been circulated by the government among the Lok Sabha members, a source said.

According to a copy of the bill, it seeks to introduce the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, in Parliament and repeal the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act of 2005.

It says the bill is aimed at establishing a 'rural development framework aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, by providing a statutory guarantee of one hundred and twenty-five days of wage employment in every financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work; to promote empowerment, growth, convergence and saturation for a prosperous and resilient rural Bharat'.

The bill has been circulated among the members of the Lok Sabha, and is likely to be introduced in the House.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which started on December 1, will conclude on December 19.   -- PTI

