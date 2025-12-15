HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Rijiju seeks apology from Rahul, Kharge for 'threat' to PM

Mon, 15 December 2025
11:07
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday sought an apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for their party workers' alleged threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life.

At a hurriedly called press conference in New Delhi, Rijiju alleged that at Sunday's Congress rally in the national capital, some party workers had threatened to dig the grave of the prime minister, which was the 'most unfortunate and tragic' thing to happen in the Indian democracy.

"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi should tender an apology for the Congress workers' threat to the life of the prime minister. It is most unfortunate and tragic that Congress workers openly declared to dig the grave of Prime Minister Modi," he said.

The parliamentary affairs ministers said that the workers and leaders of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party are political rivals, not enemies. 

"We propagate different ideologies but work together for a developed India as dreamt by Prime Minister Modi," he said.

Stepping up the campaign on the issue of alleged election irregularities, top Congress leaders on Sunday attacked the BJP and the election commissioners at a 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally in the national capital, alleging that 'vote chori' is in the ruling party's DNA and its leaders were 'gaddar' who were conspiring to take away voting rights of people and should be removed from power.  -- PTI

