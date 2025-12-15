Ex-IAF personnel arrested for alleged espionage

09:54





-- Sabir Nishat

A retired Indian Air Force personnel was arrested in Assam's Sonitpur district for his alleged links with Pakistani intelligence operatives, the police said on Saturday.According to the police, the accused was taken into custody following specific intelligence inputs indicating that he had been in contact with operatives based in Pakistan through social media platforms. Preliminary investigation has revealed that he allegedly shared sensitive documents and information related to national security.Additional Superintendent of Police Haricharan Bhumij said the accuseds laptop and mobile phone have been seized and sent for forensic examination. 'Some crucial data appears to have been deleted, and efforts are on to retrieve it with the help of cyber forensic experts,' he said.Police officials said the accused had retired from the IAF and was residing in Sonitpur district at the time of his arrest. The duration and nature of his alleged communication with the foreign operatives are being thoroughly investigated.A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether more individuals were involved in the alleged espionage network.Security agencies are also probing whether any classified information was compromised and assessing the potential impact on national security, police sources said.