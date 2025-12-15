Why Om Birla, Sanjeev Seth were at Shivraj Patil's funeral

10:48

That Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was at the late Congress doyen Shivraj Patil's funeral in Latur was given.



We were surprised to see Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Minister of State for Defence Sanjeev Seth at the funeral.



Our Delhi Correspondent informs us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted Mr. Birla to attend the funeral since Mr. Patil was a former Lok Sabha Speaker and since Mr. Patil was also a former defence minister, the PM asked Mr. Seth to accompany the current Lok Sabha Speaker to Latur. Both Mr. Birla and Mr. Seth flew in a special military aircraft for which the MoS for defence is eligible.