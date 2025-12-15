HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bondi Beach attack: India conveys support to Australia

Mon, 15 December 2025
12:02
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday conveyed to his Australian counterpart Penny Wong India's 'fullest support' to Australia in the wake of a deadly shooting incident at the iconic Bondi Beach targeting a Jewish celebration that left 16 people dead.

In a phone conversation with Wong, Jaishankar also condoled the death of innocent people in the attack.

'Just spoke to Australian Foreign Minister @SenatorWong.Conveyed our deepest condolences about the Bondi Beach terrorist attack and offered our fullest support,' he said on social media.

Sixteen people were killed and over 40 others injured in the attack by two gunmen on Sunday, according to Australian authorities.

Hours after the incident, Jaishankar condemned the terror attack. Condemn in the strongest terms the terror attack on Hanukkah celebrations in Bondi Beach, he said on Sunday.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," he said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the attack as a 'dark moment' for the country.

"This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith," he told reporters.

"At this dark moment for our nation, our police and security agencies are working to determine anyone associated with this outrage," he said.

The shooting at Bondi followed a wave of antisemitic attacks in the country. 

The attackers were identified as father and son duo of Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram. The father was shot dead by police while the son sustained injuries and he is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the world leaders who condemned the attack.

'Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah,' Modi said on X on Sunday.

'On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief,' he said.

The prime minister said India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and supports the fight against all forms of terrorism.  -- PTI

IMAGE: A member of the forensic team works at the scene of a shooting during a Jewish holiday celebration at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Australia, December 15, 2025. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Bondi Beach attack: India conveys support to Australia

At least 16 people, including a child, were killed when two gunmen opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach, in what authorities have declared a terrorist attack targeting the Jewish community, officials said on...

