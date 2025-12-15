HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man arrested upon arrival in India over derogatory post on Hindu religion

Mon, 15 December 2025
09:59
A man was arrested upon his arrival in India for allegedly posting derogatory and provocative content about the Hindu religion while staying abroad, police said on Monday.

The accused Abdul Khader Nehad (27), a resident of Ulaibettu in Mangaluru, was working in Saudi Arabia, they said.

According to police, a suo motu case was registered at the Bajpe police station on October 11 after an allegedly derogatory and provocative post related to the Hindu religion was uploaded on the Instagram account 'team_sdpi_2025'.

During the investigation, technical analysis revealed that the post was uploaded by Nehad, who was residing in Saudi Arabia at the time, a senior police officer said.

Based on this, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him, he said.

On December 14, Nehad arrived from abroad at the Calicut International Airport in Kerala, where he was taken into custody by the police upon arrival.

Further investigation is underway, police added.   -- PTI

