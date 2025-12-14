HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Karnataka ex-MLA-doctor saves life of American co-passenger mid air

Sun, 14 December 2025
Share:
16:20
image
A Karnataka ex-MLA, Anjali Nimbalkar, a doctor by profession, has saved the life of an American woman passenger, who suffered a medical emergency mid-air during a GoaNew Delhi flight, official sources said on Sunday. 

The incident happened when Nimbalkar, AICC secretary co-incharge of Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra Nagar Haveli, was travelling to Delhi to attend the "Vote Chori" rally organised by Congress at Ramleela Maidan on Sunday, they added.

Nimbalkar performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and revived the co-passenger, who complained of uneasiness and shivering, fainted and lost her pulse, they said.

Nimbalkar reportedly remained by the patient's side for the entire duration of the flight, constantly paying attention to her medical needs and comforting her.

Soon after landing at Delhi, the unwell foreign passenger was shifted to a hospital by an ambulance, sources said, adding that Nimbalkar's timely action received praise from passengers and crew members.

Lauding Hebbalkar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a post on 'X' said, "Deeply moved and incredibly proud to hear about the remarkable presence of mind and compassion shown by former Khanapur MLA Dr Anjali Nimbalkar during a GoaNew Delhi flight. When an American woman suffered a medical emergency mid-air, Dr Anjali instantly rose to the occasion and administered timely CPR, saving a precious life."                 

What makes this even more inspiring is that, despite having stepped away from her medical profession and being actively engaged in politics, the doctor within her responded without a second thought, he said, adding that "this selfless act reflects not just professional expertise, but a profound sense of humanity, service, and responsibility toward fellow beings." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Forces recover cache of arms, ammo in Manipur
LIVE! Forces recover cache of arms, ammo in Manipur

GPS spoofing, jamming rise, IATA warns pilots to stay alert
GPS spoofing, jamming rise, IATA warns pilots to stay alert

In recent times, there have also been instances of GPS spoofing and interference incidents at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai airports.

Jailed UP cleric booked in land grab, harassment case
Jailed UP cleric booked in land grab, harassment case

Maulana Tauqeer Raza, already jailed for his involvement in the 'I Love Muhammad' row, has been booked along with nine others for allegedly threatening a 95-year-old man and his family over a land dispute in Bareilly. The family alleges...

Messi in Mumbai amid 'World Cup level' security
Messi in Mumbai amid 'World Cup level' security

Football icon Lionel Messi arrived in Mumbai around noon on Sunday under "World Cup level" security measures, marking the second day of his four-city 'GOAT India Tour 2025'.

Suspicious balloon with Pak flag found in Himachal
Suspicious balloon with Pak flag found in Himachal

A balloon with Pakistani markings was found on the roof of a house in Una, Himachal Pradesh, causing alarm among residents. Police are investigating the origin of the balloon.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO