FIR against Lucknow seminary officials for failing to report stay of foreigner

12:05

A view of the Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow/Image courtesy Nadwatul Ulama website





The case pertains to the visit of Filipino national Mohammad Aron Sarip to the seminary.





Hasanganj police station sub-inspector Surendra Singh told PTI that the FIR was registered against four officials of the Islamic seminary on Friday.





He said Sarip stayed in the seminary from November 30 to December 2.





He had reportedly come to visit another Filipino student Mohammed Yasir.





The case has been registered against its principal, sub-registrar, a hostel warden and the security personnel posted at the gate of the seminary for failing to inform the police about the arrival of a foreign national and his stay.





Sarip had come on a tourist visa, police said.





The case has been registered under sections 318 (4) (cheating), 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, Registration of Foreigners Act and the Foreigners Act, police said. -- PTI

A case has been registered against officials of the Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow for allegedly violating laws by failing to report the stay of a foreign national on the seminary campus, a police official said on Sunday.