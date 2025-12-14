HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

FIR against Lucknow seminary officials for failing to report stay of foreigner

Sun, 14 December 2025
Share:
12:05
A view of the Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow/Image courtesy Nadwatul Ulama website
A view of the Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow/Image courtesy Nadwatul Ulama website
A case has been registered against officials of the Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow for allegedly violating laws by failing to report the stay of a foreign national on the seminary campus, a police official said on Sunday.

The case pertains to the visit of Filipino national Mohammad Aron Sarip to the seminary.

Hasanganj police station sub-inspector Surendra Singh told PTI that the FIR was registered against four officials of the Islamic seminary on Friday.

He said Sarip stayed in the seminary from November 30 to December 2. 

He had reportedly come to visit another Filipino student Mohammed Yasir.

The case has been registered against its principal, sub-registrar, a hostel warden and the security personnel posted at the gate of the seminary for failing to inform the police about the arrival of a foreign national and his stay.

Sarip had come on a tourist visa, police said.

The case has been registered under sections 318 (4) (cheating), 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, Registration of Foreigners Act and the Foreigners Act, police said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Goa cracks down on illegal nightclubs ahead of New Year
LIVE! Goa cracks down on illegal nightclubs ahead of New Year

CBI chargesheets 17 in Rs 1,000-cr cyber fraud case
CBI chargesheets 17 in Rs 1,000-cr cyber fraud case

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against 17 people, including four Chinese nationals, and 58 companies for their alleged roles in a transnational cyber fraud network that siphoned off over Rs 1,000 crore.

Violence in many parts of Kerala after civic poll results
Violence in many parts of Kerala after civic poll results

According to an FIR registered at Edachery police station, around 200 people marched towards the Congress office carrying dangerous weapons and vandalised the building, causing damage estimated at around Rs five lakh.

Why Messi left in 22 mins: Inside Kolkata's event failure
Why Messi left in 22 mins: Inside Kolkata's event failure

What should have been a landmark footballing moment in Kolkata turned into a cautionary tale on Saturday morning, as Lionel Messi's brief appearance at the Salt Lake Stadium was cut short amid crowd mismanagement

'We Didn't Even See Messi; It Was A Total Scam'
'We Didn't Even See Messi; It Was A Total Scam'

Lionel Messi's much-hyped visit to the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday lasted 22 minutes, just enough to underline everything that is wrong in Indian football and the state administration's mismanagement.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO