10 dead in Sydney beach shooting; gunman killed, 2 held

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, the incident occurred shortly after 6.40 pm, coinciding with the first night of Hanukkah.





Residents in the area described police vehicles rushing towards Bondi as large numbers of people fled the beach amid scenes of chaos.





The police later confirmed that two people were taken into custody at Bondi Beach, the report said, while at least one of the suspected gunmen is believed to have been killed during the incident.





Herald journalists at the scene reported multiple fatalities, with injured victims being transported by ambulance to Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick.





Separate police sources cited by the outlet said a NSW Police officer was among those shot, though the officer's condition was not immediately known.





Eyewitness accounts described the intensity of the attack, with people in Bondi saying they heard up to 50 gunshots and saw bodies on the ground near Campbell Parade.





A 30-year-old local resident, Harry Wilson, told the publication he "saw at least 10 people on the ground and blood everywhere".





One victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, said he barricaded himself inside the North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club with dozens of others. He said he heard dozens of "popping noises" as people jumped security fencing and ran for cover. -- ANI

