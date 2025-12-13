HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar govt to confiscate properties of fodder scam accused: Samrat

Sat, 13 December 2025
Bihar Home Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday said that the state government will confiscate the properties of those accused in fodder scams, and open schools on those spots.

Choudhary was responding to reporters' queries on his previous remarks at a conclave on Friday that the government was planning to open schools on properties of Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. 

Without mentioning the former chief minister by name, Choudhary told reporters on Saturday, "The judiciary has already decided that the accused in the fodder scams will face strict action. The government will open schools on their properties."

Prasad has been convicted in several fodder scam cases, while proceedings in some other cases are pending or under appeal.

"Under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's rule, Bihar had in the past converted the seized properties of corrupt officials, including a former DGP, into schools," Choudhary said.

The minister was ostensibly referring to a 2012 case wherein the Bihar government, under the Special Courts Act, 2009, confiscated the property of former DGP Narayan Mishra to convert it into a school.

The Special Courts Act, 2009 was a culmination of Nitish Kumar's reiterations that the government will confiscate the properties of corrupt officials and convert those into facilities of public good.

The Act allowed for speedy trial of corruption cases and property confiscation in order to tackle public office corruption by providing special tribunals.  -- PTI

