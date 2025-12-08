HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tension in Haridwar after stone pelted on Bajrang Dal procession

Mon, 08 December 2025
Share:
09:38
Representative image
Representative image
The atmosphere became tense in the Jwalapur area of Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Sunday when a procession being taken out by the Bajrang Dal was allegedly pelted with stones, officials said.
 
The police and administration quickly arrived at the scene and prevented the situation from escalating by assuring the enraged Bajrang Dal workers that action would be taken against the anti-social elements.

The Bajrang Dal had organised a 'Shaurya Yatra' in the evening. The procession started from three different locations in Haridwar and the stone-pelting incident took place as soon as it reached Ram Chowk in Jwalapur, they said.

Meanwhile, some workers even arrived at the scene with a bulldozer. Upon receiving information about the incident, teams of police and administration arrived with heavy force and began trying to control the situation.

Bajrang Dal state president Anuj Walia alleged that some people pelted stones when the procession reached Ram Chowk. He said, "Law and order has completely deteriorated in Haridwar, and the attacks on religious processions demonstrate the failure of the administration."

Haridwar City Superintendent of Police Abhay Pratap Singh said that information has been received about anti-social elements allegedly pelting stones at the procession. He stated that a case was being registered against unidentified individuals and strict legal action will be taken against the accused after they are identified based on video footage. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IndiGo crisis enters day 7; over 300 flights cancelled
LIVE! IndiGo crisis enters day 7; over 300 flights cancelled

'Biggest Meltdown In Indian Aviation History'
'Biggest Meltdown In Indian Aviation History'

'It has got to be the biggest error in aviation. If it is the biggest error, then all those individuals in positions of power should be removed because they have caused the biggest meltdown in Indian aviation history.'

What caused blaze at Goa nightclub? CM answers
What caused blaze at Goa nightclub? CM answers

A preliminary inquiry suggests electric firecrackers caused a devastating nightclub fire in Goa, resulting in 25 deaths. The incident has exposed illegalities and lax enforcement of safety rules.

The Police Constable Who Will Be An IAF Pilot
The Police Constable Who Will Be An IAF Pilot

Police Constable Gursimran Bains will join the Air Force Academy to train as a military pilot next year.

6 killed as car falls into 600-foot gorge in Maha's Nashik
6 killed as car falls into 600-foot gorge in Maha's Nashik

The incident took place at 4pm and the deceased are from Pimpalgaon Baswant in Niphad taluka, the official added.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO