Electric firecrackers likely caused blaze at Goa nightclub: CM

08:41

A preliminary inquiry into the devastating nightclub fire in Goa suggests that "electric firecrackers" were set off inside the premises, sparking a blaze that claimed 25 lives, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.





The North Goa-based nightclub teeming with revellers turned into a death trap around midnight on Sunday when a massive fire tore through it, bringing to the fore illegalities along with the laxity of government officials in enforcing rules.





Fireworks emerged as the likely cause of the blaze at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub at Arpora, located 25 km from Panaji, officials said on Sunday, adding that the facility allegedly did not possess even a fire department NOC.

Twenty-five persons were killed and at least six were injured in the incident. Five of them are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

The deceased included 20 employees of the nightclub and five tourists, including four from Delhi.

As per initial information, the nightclub had not adhered to fire safety norms, CM Sawant said on Sunday.

A preliminary inquiry indicated that "electric firecrackers" were set off inside, which started the blaze at 11.45 pm on Saturday, Sawant said.

The CM has directed Chief Secretary V Candavelou and DGP Alok Kumar to identify and act against the government officials who allowed the club to operate even though it violated safety rules.

Most of the deaths were caused by suffocation, as the victims got trapped on the ground floor and in the kitchen, said a fire brigade official.

Narrow lanes blocked access of fire brigade vehicles, and the water tankers had to be parked about 400 metres away from the spot. This made controlling the blaze a challenging task, a senior officer from the Fire and Emergency Services told PTI.

Small doors coupled with the narrow bridge leading to it made it difficult for the people to escape, fire brigade officials said.

The club's chief general manager, Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, and gate manager Riyanshu Thakur were arrested by the police, Sawant said.

An FIR was registered against the owners, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, and the event organisers. -- PTI