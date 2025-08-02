HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trafficking-conversion case: 2 Kerala nuns get bail

Sat, 02 August 2025
Share:
12:47
image
A special court in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Saturday granted bail to three persons, including two nuns from Kerala, arrested on charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion, lawyers said.

Principal District and Sessions Judge (NIA court) Sirajuddin Qureshi had reserved the order on their bail pleas after a hearing on Friday.

The court has granted conditional bail to the trio, defence lawyer Amrito Das said.

Catholic nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis, both from Kerala, along with Sukaman Mandavi, were arrested at the Durg railway station on July 25, following a complaint from a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three girls from Narayanpur and trafficking them, a railway police official had said.

Following the bail hearing on Friday, Das had said that the prosecution had not asked for the trio's custody for interrogation, and the alleged victims had been sent back to their homes. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

C'garh court grants bail to 2 Kerala nuns in conversion case
C'garh court grants bail to 2 Kerala nuns in conversion case

A special court in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district granted bail to three persons, including two nuns from Kerala, arrested on charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion.

LIVE! Dedicate Op Sindoor success at the feet of Mahadev: PM
LIVE! Dedicate Op Sindoor success at the feet of Mahadev: PM

Stay home to avoid rape: Guj traffic police posters draw ire
Stay home to avoid rape: Guj traffic police posters draw ire

Posters with statements, "do not attend late night parties, you could be raped or gangraped," and "do not go with your friend to dark, isolated areas, what if she is raped or gangraped?" were pasted on road dividers in Sola and...

How India Is Dealing With Trump's Barbs, Threats
How India Is Dealing With Trump's Barbs, Threats

'We are a responsible nation, and would prefer to deal with sensitive issues with the maturity they deserve rather than take to social media.'

Terrorist killed in J-K's Kulgam, search op underway
Terrorist killed in J-K's Kulgam, search op underway

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Akhal forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The encounter began after a cordon and search operation based on intelligence inputs.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD